Since July 2011, Swartz had been under indictment for hacking into a website called Jstor that makes scholarly articles available to the public for a modest fee. Breaking into a computer terminal at MIT, he downloaded nearly 5 million documents before he was caught in January 2011. His trial was scheduled to begin this April. Officially, he faced up to 35 years in prison and fines totaling $1 million. This struck Swartz’s supporters as cruel and absurd. It was. The U.S. attorney prosecuting his case, Carmen Ortiz, has revealed that the penalty she sought was six months in a low-security prison.

One has to be careful when writing about Swartz’s life and death because, as with any occasion when the internet’s ethics are questioned, the case of Swartz incites a fanatical defensiveness and aggression. Claiming that Ortiz hounded him to death, Swartz’s supporters have sent a petition with 25,000 signatures to President Obama, who appointed her, asking that she be removed from office. His supporters characterize him as a cross between Joan of Arc and Jesus Christ.

Swartz’s suicide was heartbreaking, as is the suicide of any young person. By all accounts, he was idealistic and driven by his passions. He was said to have possessed an odd, marginal personality that makes the father in me wish I had been there to protect him.

And Swartz’s dislike of power that excludes was admirable and profoundly moving. He had a dream of human freedom and would not tolerate an internet that turned culture and intellectual productions into private property.

But here is where the father in me grows stern and impatient. As a writer, I need to be paid for what I write or my own children will have a difficult future. Swartz himself, the product of a coddled environment, was one of a generation of people who are like parodies of earlier countercultural activists in the sixties. The most radical of them wanted not just the abolition of private property, but the equal distribution of wealth. Internet pioneers like Swartz—at the age of 14, he helped develop RSS, the internet information tool—want to do away with private property. But they have no problem with the concentration of wealth, and no conception of the importance of money in life.

Swartz’s supporters say that what he objected to about Jstor was the fact that the not-for-profit company paid publishers but not authors. This strikes me as utterly false. By stealing Jstor’s archives with the intent to put them online for free, Swartz would have been stealing money from the publishers and the authors, since the money Jstor paid its academic publishers got plowed right back into authors’ advances. It also paid for other things, like the salaries and benefits of Jstor’s and the publishers’ employees.

As a working writer, I would certainly not have the hundreds of thousands of dollars Swartz or his parents must have paid his lawyers in order to get his trial postponed for an incredible two years, during which time he was free, out on bail. If Swartz had been black, and found guilty of possession of drugs, he would have been sent to prison right way—to a high-security prison, and for a lot longer than 6 months.

I am always struck by the fact that the people who agitate to make culture and intellectual property free are people who don’t depend on the creation of either to survive. They are idealistic kids like Swartz being supported by their parents, or tenured law professors at Harvard. Swartz and his followers also opposed the Stop Online Piracy Act and any attempt to make people pay for what they read on the internet. (But they were apparently fine with people paying for pornography.) As a result, everything worthwhile in the culture, from movies to fine journalism to books, is in danger of disappearing, along with the jobs of countless people who work in those realms.

Perhaps his ideology of free made Aaron Swartz believe that, just as you should not pay money for what you read, you should not pay any consequences for what you do. Swartz’s supporters present him as some sort of Socrates, even as they are enraged that MIT was pursuing its criminal complaint against Swartz. But like all martyrs for a cause, Socrates chose to suffer unjust punishment at the hands of a society he deemed to be false and corrupt in order to expose that falseness and corruption. He drank the hemlock, you might say, to prove his point. Swartz seemed both to want to defy a social convention and to depend on the benevolence of the society that stood behind the convention. Once he was caught in his act of principled rebellion, he expected to be set free. He had long suffered, people say, from terrible depression. That is very sad. But he was also the product of his late-capitalist environment. He was spoiled.

I have no sympathy for the prosecutorial state of mind, and if Ortiz overreached in any way, I hope she is indeed replaced. In most cases—not all—I am the side of mercy over what the legal system calls justice. But, to my mind, the most painful aspect of Swartz’s lilfe, and probably the source of his depression, was this development of formal, abstract intelligence at the expense of ordinary sympathy and decent, common sense. What the heart knows, which the brain does not, is that nothing is free—not love, or courage, or hope. And truth is the most expensive propertyof all.