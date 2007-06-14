Confira a discografia do astro Alice Cooper

O astro Alice Cooper, famoso por ter inventado o rock teatral e influenciado meio mundo no gênero, como Marilyn Manson e Rob Zombie, apresenta os clássicos e sua produção mais recente nesta terça-feira, 12, no Credicard Hall, em São Paulo. Confira sua discografia. Pretties For You (1969) Easy Action (1970) Love it to Death (1971) Killer (1971) School´s Out (1972) Billion Dollar Babies (1973) Muscle of Love (1973) Alice Cooper Greatest Hits (1974) Welcome to My Nightmare (1975) Alice Cooper Goes to Hell (1976) Lace and Whiskey (1977) The Alice Cooper Show (1977) From the Inside (1978) Flush the Fashion (1980) Special Forces (1981) Zipper Catches Skin (1982) DaDa (1983) Constrictor (1986) Raise Your Fist and Yell (1987) Trash (1989) Hey Stoopid (1991) The Last Temptation (1994) A Fistful of Alice (1997) The Life and Crimes of Alice Cooper (1999) Brutal Planet (2000) The Definitive Alice Cooper (2001) Dragontown (2001) The Eyes of Alice Cooper (2003) Dirty Diamonds (2005)