Com 6 indicações, Brasil pode roubar a cena em prêmio da TV

A cerimônia da 36ª edição dos prêmios Emmy Internacional ocorre na noite desta segunda-feira, 24, no hotel Hilton de Nova York, e o Brasil é o país da América Latina melhor representado. Com seis indicações, o país concorre nas categorias Melhor Novela (Paraíso Tropical), Melhor Interpretação (Pedro Cardoso, em A Grande Família) e Irene Ravache (Eterna Magia), Melhor Programa Artístico (Por Toda a Minha Vida: Nara Leão), Melhor Série Dramática (Mandrake) e Melhor Documentário (Collision over the Amazon), sobre o acidente entre um avião da GOL e um jato Legacy. Os indicados foram anunciados em 13 de outubro. Paraíso Tropical, que contou com estrelas como Camila Pitanga, Wagner Moura, Alessandra Negrini e Fábio Assunção no elenco, está na disputa com as produções La Lola (Argentina), The Invasion Igtiyah (Jordânia) e One Nigh of Love (Rússia). O ator Pedro Cardoso, intérprete do malandro Agostinho, terá como concorrentes o austríaco Karl Markovics (Franz Fuchs - A Patriot), o britânico David Suchet (Maxwell) e o chinês Wang Chengyang (Thei-go King and his son). Já a atriz Irene Ravache disputa prêmio com a britânica Lucy Cohu (Forgiven), a dinamarquesa Sofie Grabol (The Killing) e a chinesa Iuane Zhibo (Wait for the Birth of the Husband). Indicada pela segunda vez ao Emmy Internacional de melhor série dramática, Mandrake concorre este ano com as produções Home Affairs (África do Sul), The Killing (Dinamarca) e Life on Mars (Reino Unido). No dia da indicação, o vice-presidente Executivo de Produções Originais e Aquisições da HBO LAG, Luis Peraza, afirmou que "esse é um importante reconhecimento da excelente qualidade de nossos conteúdos, além de ser um estímulo para continuarmos investindo em histórias latino-americanas em parceria com talentos locais". Confira abaixo a lista completa dos indicados: Melhor Programa Artístico - Inheriting a Kabuki Legacy - Ichikawa Ebizo: His fate and anguish - Fuji Television Network/Japão - Por Toda a Minha Vida - Especial sobre Nara Leão - TV Globo/Brasil - Richard Serra - To see is to think - Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR) / Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF)/Alemanha - Strictly Bolshoi - Ballet Boyz Productions para o Channel 4/Inglaterra Melhor Performance Masculina - Pedro Cardoso - A Grande Família - TV Globo/Brasil - Karl Markovics - Franz Fuchs - A Patriot - ORF/Áustria - David Suchet - Maxwell - BBC/Inglaterra - Wang Chengyang - The I-go King and His Son - China Movie Channel/China Melhor Performance Feminina - Lucy Cohu - Forgiven - Betty TV para Channel 4 e More4/Inglaterra - Sofie Gråbøl - The Killing - DR-Danish Broadcasting Corporation/Dinamarca - Irene Ravache - Eterna Magia - TV Globo/Brasil - Yuan Zhibo - Wait for the Birth of the Husband - China Movie Channel/China Melhor Programa Infanto-Juvenil - I Feel The Words. NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation)/Japão - Patito Feo, la Historia Más Linda. Televisa/Argentina - Ping-Pong. NRK / SVT / DR / YLE / KRO /Noruega - Shaun the Sheep. CBBC / Inglaterra Melhor Programa de Humor - Geile Zeit - Sony Pictures Film und Fernseh Produktions GmbH/Alemanha - The I.T. Crowd - Channel 4/Inglaterra - Mi Problema Con Las Mujeres - JC Entertainment S.A.C. (JC Films)/Frecuencia Latina International/Peru - NEO-Office Chuckles - NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation)/Japão Melhor Documentário - Asian Corridor in Heaven (Tea-horse Old Road) - KBS (Korean Broadcasting System)/Coréia do Sul - The Beckoning Silence. Darlow Smithson Productions / C4 / C4i - Inglaterra - Collision Over the Amazon (Colisão sobre a Amazônia) - Discovery Networks Latin America/US Hispanic/Brasil - Please Vote for Me - Steps International / Dinamarca Melhor Série Dramática - Home Affairs - Penguin Films/África do Sul - The Killing - DR/Danish Broadcasting Corporation em associação com ZDFE / NRK / SVT/Dinamarca - Life on Mars - Kudos Film & Television Ltd. para BBC País de Gales/Reino Unido - Mandrake - Conspiração Filmes para HBO Brasil/Brasil Melhor Programa Sem Roteiro/Reality Show - The Big Donor Show - Endemol para BNN/Holanda - Caiga Quien Caiga (CQC) - Eyeworks Cuatro Cabezas/Argentina - Canada's Next Great Prime Minister - CBC Television / Magna International/Canadá - Doors - Tokyo Broadcasting System, Inc./Japão Melhor Telenovela (estréia desta categoria) - The Invasion Igtiyah - Arab Telemedia Productions/Jordânia - La Lola - Dori Media International / Dori Media Contenidos para Underground Contenidos/Argentina - One Night of Love - Amedia / Sony Pictures Television International/Rússia - Paraíso Tropical - TV Globo/Brasil Melhor Minissérie ou Filme para a TV - Britz - A Daybreak Pictures Film para Channel Four Television/Inglaterra - The Miracle of Berlin - ZDF/Alemanha - Television por la Identidad - Telefe Contenidos/Argentina - Wait for the Birth of the Husband - China Movie Channel/China