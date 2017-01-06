Veja os indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2017

O Globo de Ouro, entregue por membros da Associação de Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood, abre a temporada de premiações que termina com o Oscar. A cerimônia de entrega dos prênios será realizada no domingo, 8, e terá Jimmy Fallon como apresentador.

Veja quais são os concorrentes deste ano.

CINEMA

Melhor filme de drama:

Até o Último Homem

A Qualquer Custo

Lion

Manchester à Beira Mar

Moonlight: sob a luz do luar

Melhor filme de comédia ou musical:

20th Century Women

Deadpool

La La Land: Cantando Estações

Florence: Quem é essa Mulher?

Sing Street: música e sonho

Melhor ator de drama:

Casey Affleck, Manchester à Beira Mar

Joel Edgerton, Loving: o amor é tudo

Andrew Garfield, Até o Último Homem

Viggo Mortensen, Capitão Fantástico

Denzel Washington, Fences

Melhor atriz de drama:

Amy Adams, A Chegada

Jessica Chastain, Armas na Mesa

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Melhor ator de comédia ou musical:

Colin Farrell, O Lagosta

Ryan Gosling, La La Land: Cantando Estações

Hugh Grant, Florence: Quem é esta mulher?

Jonah Hill, Cães de Guerra

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Melhor atriz de comédia ou musical:

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, Quase 18

Emma Stone, La La Land: Cantando Estações

Meryl Streep, Florence: Quem é esta mulher?

Melhor ator coadjuvante:

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight: sob a luz do luar

Jeff Bridges, A Qualquer Custo

Simon Helberg, Florence: Quem é esta mulher?

Dev Patel, Lion

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Animais Noturnos

Melhor atriz coadjuvante:

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Estrelas Além do Tempo

Michelle Williams, Manchester à Beira Mar

Melhor diretor:

Damien Chazelle, La La Land: Cantando Estações

Tom Ford, Animais Noturnos

Mel Gibson, Até o Último Homem

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester à Beira Mar

Melhor filme estrangeiro:

Divines (França)

Elle (França)

Neruda (Chile)

The Salesman (Irã/França)

Toni Erdmann (Alemanha)

Melhor animação:

Kubo e as Cordas Mágicas

Moana: Um Mar de Aventuras

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing: Quem Canta seus Males Espanta

Zootopia

TELEVISÃO

Melhor série de drama:

The Crown (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Westworld (HBO)

Melhor ator em série dramática:

Rami Malek, Mr Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Melhor série de comédia ou musical:

Atlanta (FX)

Black-ish (ABC)

Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon)

Transparent (Amazon)

Veep (HBO)

Melhor ator em série de comédia ou musical:

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Melhor atriz em série de comédia ou musical:

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Melhor minissérie ou filme para TV:

American Crime (ABC)

The Dresser (Starz)

The Night Manager (AMC)

The Night Of (HBO)

The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)

Melhor ator minissérie ou filme para a TV:

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All The Way

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme para a TV:

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson, The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation