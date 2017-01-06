Veja os indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2017

O Estado de S.Paulo
O Globo de Ouro, entregue por membros da Associação de Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood, abre a temporada de premiações que termina com o Oscar. A cerimônia de entrega dos prênios será realizada no domingo, 8, e terá Jimmy Fallon como apresentador.
Veja quais são os concorrentes deste ano.
CINEMA
Melhor filme de drama:
Até o Último Homem
A Qualquer Custo
Lion
Manchester à Beira Mar
Moonlight: sob a luz do luar
Melhor filme de comédia ou musical:
20th Century Women
Deadpool
La La Land: Cantando Estações
Florence: Quem é essa Mulher?
Sing Street: música e sonho
Melhor ator de drama:
Casey Affleck, Manchester à Beira Mar
Joel Edgerton, Loving: o amor é tudo
Andrew Garfield, Até o Último Homem
Viggo Mortensen, Capitão Fantástico
Denzel Washington, Fences
Melhor atriz de drama:
Amy Adams, A Chegada
Jessica Chastain, Armas na Mesa
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Melhor ator de comédia ou musical:
Colin Farrell, O Lagosta
Ryan Gosling, La La Land: Cantando Estações
Hugh Grant, Florence: Quem é esta mulher?
Jonah Hill, Cães de Guerra
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Melhor atriz de comédia ou musical:
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, Quase 18
Emma Stone, La La Land: Cantando Estações
Meryl Streep, Florence: Quem é esta mulher?
Melhor ator coadjuvante:
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight: sob a luz do luar
Jeff Bridges, A Qualquer Custo
Simon Helberg, Florence: Quem é esta mulher?
Dev Patel, Lion
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Animais Noturnos
Melhor atriz coadjuvante:
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Estrelas Além do Tempo
Michelle Williams, Manchester à Beira Mar
Melhor diretor:
Damien Chazelle, La La Land: Cantando Estações
Tom Ford, Animais Noturnos
Mel Gibson, Até o Último Homem
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester à Beira Mar
Melhor filme estrangeiro:
Divines (França)
Elle (França)
Neruda (Chile)
The Salesman (Irã/França)
Toni Erdmann (Alemanha)
Melhor animação:
Kubo e as Cordas Mágicas
Moana: Um Mar de Aventuras
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing: Quem Canta seus Males Espanta
Zootopia
TELEVISÃO
Melhor série de drama:
The Crown (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
This Is Us (NBC)
Westworld (HBO)
Melhor ator em série dramática:
Rami Malek, Mr Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Keri Russell, The Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Melhor série de comédia ou musical:
Atlanta (FX)
Black-ish (ABC)
Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon)
Transparent (Amazon)
Veep (HBO)
Melhor ator em série de comédia ou musical:
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Melhor atriz em série de comédia ou musical:
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Melhor minissérie ou filme para TV:
American Crime (ABC)
The Dresser (Starz)
The Night Manager (AMC)
The Night Of (HBO)
The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)
Melhor ator minissérie ou filme para a TV:
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All The Way
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme para a TV:
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Sarah Paulson, The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
