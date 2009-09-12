SAIBA MAIS-Vencedores do festival de Veneza 2009

REUTERS
12 Setembro 2009 | 16h20
Veja a seguir os premiados nas principais categorias do festival:
LEÃO DE OURO PARA MELHOR FILME
- "Lebanon", do diretor israelense Samuel Maoz
LEÃO DE PRATA PARA MELHOR DIREÇÃO
- Iraniana Shirin Neshat, por "Mulheres sem Homens"
PRÊMIO ESPECIAL DO JÚRI
- "Soul Kitchen", dirigido pela alemã Fatih Akin
MELHOR ATOR
- Britânico Colin Firth, por "A Single Man"
MELHOR ATRIZ
- Russa Ksenia Rappoport, por "La Doppia Ora"
MELHOR ROTEIRO
- Diretor norte-americano Todd Solondz, por "Life During Wartime"
MELHOR FILME DE ESTREIA
- Diretor filipino Pepe Diokno, por "Engkwentro" (Clash)
MELHOR CENOGRAFIA
Sylvie Olive, por "Mr Nobody"
MELHOR REVELAÇÃO
- Italiana Jasmine Trinca, por "Il Grande Sogno"
