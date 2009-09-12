SAIBA MAIS-Vencedores do festival de Veneza 2009

Cultura

O longa israelense de guerra "Lebanon" conquistou neste sábado o maior prêmio do festival de cinema de Veneza, o Leão de Ouro.

12 Setembro 2009 | 16h20

Veja a seguir os premiados nas principais categorias do festival:

LEÃO DE OURO PARA MELHOR FILME

- "Lebanon", do diretor israelense Samuel Maoz

LEÃO DE PRATA PARA MELHOR DIREÇÃO

- Iraniana Shirin Neshat, por "Mulheres sem Homens"

PRÊMIO ESPECIAL DO JÚRI

- "Soul Kitchen", dirigido pela alemã Fatih Akin

MELHOR ATOR

- Britânico Colin Firth, por "A Single Man"

MELHOR ATRIZ

- Russa Ksenia Rappoport, por "La Doppia Ora"

MELHOR ROTEIRO

- Diretor norte-americano Todd Solondz, por "Life During Wartime"

MELHOR FILME DE ESTREIA

- Diretor filipino Pepe Diokno, por "Engkwentro" (Clash)

MELHOR CENOGRAFIA

Sylvie Olive, por "Mr Nobody"

MELHOR REVELAÇÃO

- Italiana Jasmine Trinca, por "Il Grande Sogno"

