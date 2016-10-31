Oscar 2017: Documentário brasileiro ‘Menino 23’ está inscrito na disputa pela estatueta

O documentário Menino 23 – Infâncias Perdidas no Brasil, de Belisário Franca, está na corrida para uma vaga no Oscar de 2017. A Academia divulgou a lista dos 145 longas inscritos para a categoria Melhor Documentário e, entre eles, está o filme nacional.

A Academia explica que alguns dos documentários da lista (que pode ser vista abaixo) ainda não completaram alguns dos requisitos obrigatórios para a candidatura, como as estreias em Los Angeles e Nova York. Dessa lista de 145 filmes, restarão apenas 15 filmes em dezembro.

Em 24 de janeiro, serão conhecidos os 5 finalistas que irão para a disputa do Oscar na cerimônia de 26 de fevereiro de 2017, em Los Angeles.

“Menino 23 – Infâncias Perdidas no Brasil tem um título que diz quase tudo. Mas o longa de Belisário Franca mostra mais que promete e, além da denúncia de trabalho infantil na era Vargas, passa em revista a mentalidade brasileira que permitia esse tipo de exploração. É um filme histórico e, não por acaso, baseado em pesquisa de um historiador, Sidney Aguilar Filho, que defendeu na Unicamp a tese Educação, Autoritarismo e Eugenia: Exploração do Trabalho e Violência à Infância Desamparada no Brasil (1930-1945). O texto acadêmico será lançado em livro ainda este ano”, escreveu o crítico de cinema do Caderno 2 Luiz Zanin Oricchio. (Leia o texto completo aqui).

Veja, abaixo, a lista de documentários inscritos para o Oscar 2017, em ordem alfabética – o filme brasileiro está inscrito com seu título em inglês, Boy 23: The Forgotten Boys of Brazil:

“The Abolitionists”

“Abortion: Stories Women Tell”

“All Governments Lie: Truth, Deception, and the Spirit of I.F. Stone”

“Almost Holy”

“Amanda Knox”

“Among the Believers”

“Anne Frank Then and Now”

“The Anthropologist”

“Apparition Hill”

“Art Bastard”

“The Ataxian”

“Audrie & Daisy”

“Author: The JT Leroy Story”

“The Bad Kids”

“Be Here Now (The Andy Whitfield Story)”

“The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years”

“A Beautiful Planet”

“Beauty Bites Beast”

“Becoming Mike Nichols”

“Before the Flood”

“Behind Bayonets and Barbed Wire”

“Behind the Cove - The Quiet Japanese Speak Out!”

“Best and Most Beautiful Things”

“The Best Democracy Money Can Buy: A Tale of Billionaires and Ballot Bandits”

“Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened”

“A Billion Lives”

“Black Women in Medicine”

“Blood on the Mountain”

“Boy 23: The Forgotten Boys of Brazil”

“The Brainwashing of My Dad”

“Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds”

“By Sidney Lumet”

“The C Word”

“Cameraperson”

“Citizen Soldier”

“City of Gold”

“Class Divide”

“Colliding Dreams”

“Command and Control”

“Dancer”

“Danny Says”

“Defying the Nazis: The Sharps’ War”

“Disturbing the Peace”

“Do Not Resist”

“Don’t Blink - Robert Frank”

“The Eagle Huntress”

“Eat That Question: Frank Zappa in His Own Words”

“Eating You Alive”

“Equal Means Equal”

“Eva Hesse”

“Everything Is Copy - Nora Ephron: Scripted & Unscripted”

“A Family Affair”

“Finding Babel”

“Fire at Sea”

“The First Monday in May”

“Floyd Norman: An Animated Life”

“Francofonia”

“Generation Startup”

“Gimme Danger”

“Gleason”

“Harry & Snowman”

“Hate Rising with Jorge Ramos”

“Holy Hell”

“Hooligan Sparrow”

“How to Let Go of the World and Love All the Things Climate Can’t Change”

“Huntwatch”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“Indian Point”

“Into the Inferno”

“Iron Moon”

“Ivory. A Crime Story”

“The Ivory Game”

“Jim: The James Foley Story”

“Kate Plays Christine”

“Keepers of the Game”

“Landfill Harmonic”

“The Last Man on the Moon”

“Life, Animated”

“Lo and Behold: Reveries of the Connected World”

“Look at Us Now, Mother!”

“The Lovers and the Despot”

“Magnus”

“Making a Killing: Guns, Greed, and the NRA”

“Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures”

“Marathon: The Patriots Day Bombing”

“Marinoni: The Fire in the Frame”

“Mavis!”

“Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise”

“Mifune: The Last Samurai”

“Miss Sharon Jones!”

“The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble”

“My Love, Don’t Cross That River”

“National Bird”

“National Parks Adventure”

“Never Surrender”

"Newtown”

“Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You”

“Notes on Blindness”

“Nuts!”

“O.J.: Made in America”

“Off the Rails”

“Older than Ireland”

“Olympic Pride, American Prejudice”

“On the Map”

“100 Years, One Woman’s Fight for Justice”

“Our Last Tango”

“Presenting Princess Shaw”

“The Red Pill”

“Rigged 2016”

“The Rolling Stones Olé Olé Olé!: A Trip across Latin America”

“Rooted in Peace”

“The Ruins of Lifta”

“Seasons”

“The Seventh Fire”

“Shadow World”

“Silicon Cowboys”

“Sky Ladder: The Art of Cai Guo-Qiang”

“Solitary”

“Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four”

“Starving the Beast”

“The Syndrome”

“Thank You for Your Service”

“Theo Who Lived”

“They Will Have to Kill Us First - Malian Music in Exile”

“13th”

“This Is Life”

“Tickled”

“Tony Robbins: I Am Not Your Guru”

“Tower”

“The Trans List”

“Trapped”

“Trezoros: The Lost Jews of Kastoria”

“USS Indianapolis The Legacy”

“The Uncondemned”

“Under the Gun”

“Under the Sun”

“Underfire: The Untold Story of Pfc. Tony Vaccaro”

“Unlocking the Cage”

“Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe”

“Voyage of Time: The IMAX Experience”

“We Are X”

“Weiner”

“When Two Worlds Collide”

“The Witness”

“Zero Days”