Filmes brasileiros ficam de fora das indicações ao Globo de Ouro

12 Dezembro 2016 | 11h32
Nenhum filme brasileiro foi indicado ao Globo de Ouro na categoria melhor estrangeiro: os nominados foram Divines (França), Elle (França), Neruda (Chile), The Salesman (Irã), Toni Erdmann (Alemanha). Três produções nacionais estavam inscritas - Aquarius, Chatô - O Rei do Brasil e Pequeno Segredo. O anúncio dos indicados ocorre na manhã desta segunda-feira, 12, em Los Angeles (veja a lista com os principais indicados abaixo).
O Globo de Ouro será transmitido no dia 8 de janeiro de 2017, e o apresentador será o comediante Jimmy Fallon.
Veja os indicados em algumas das principais categorias
TV
Melhor série de TV, drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Melhor Série de TV - Comédia ou musical
Atlanta
Black-ish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep
Melhor série limitada
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Melhor ator de série de TV, drama
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Reese, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Melhor atriz, drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Melhor ator, série limitada
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
Melhor atriz, série limitada
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Sarah Paulson, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Melhor atriz em série de TV, comédia ou musical
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish
Melhor ator em série de TV, comédia ou musical
Anthony Anderson, Blackish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
CINEMA
Melhor filme, drama
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Melhor filme, comédia ou musical
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land
Sing Street
Melhor diretor
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Melhor ator, drama
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Melhor atriz, drama
Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Melhor ator, comédia
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Melhor atriz, comédia
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
