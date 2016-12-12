Filmes brasileiros ficam de fora das indicações ao Globo de Ouro

Nenhum filme brasileiro foi indicado ao Globo de Ouro na categoria melhor estrangeiro: os nominados foram Divines (França), Elle (França), Neruda (Chile), The Salesman (Irã), Toni Erdmann (Alemanha). Três produções nacionais estavam inscritas - Aquarius, Chatô - O Rei do Brasil e Pequeno Segredo. O anúncio dos indicados ocorre na manhã desta segunda-feira, 12, em Los Angeles (veja a lista com os principais indicados abaixo).

O Globo de Ouro será transmitido no dia 8 de janeiro de 2017, e o apresentador será o comediante Jimmy Fallon.

Veja os indicados em algumas das principais categorias

TV

Melhor série de TV, drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Melhor Série de TV - Comédia ou musical

Atlanta

Black-ish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep

Melhor série limitada

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Melhor ator de série de TV, drama

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Reese, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Melhor atriz, drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Melhor ator, série limitada

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People vs. O.J. Simpson

Melhor atriz, série limitada

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson, The People vs. O.J. Simpson

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Melhor atriz em série de TV, comédia ou musical

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish

Melhor ator em série de TV, comédia ou musical

Anthony Anderson, Blackish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

CINEMA

Melhor filme, drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Melhor filme, comédia ou musical

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Sing Street

Melhor diretor

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Melhor ator, drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Melhor atriz, drama

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Melhor ator, comédia

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Melhor atriz, comédia

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins