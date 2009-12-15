Confira a lista dos indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2010

EFE,
15 Dezembro 2009 | 17h12
Sai a lista dos indicados à 67.ª edição do Globo de Ouro, cuja cerimônia de entrega do troféu será realizada no dia 17 de janeiro.
Melhor filme - drama
Guerra ao Terror
Preciosa - Uma História de Esperança
O Amor sem Escalas
Melhor atriz em filme - drama
Emily Blunt - The Young Victoria
Sandra Bullock - O Lado Cego
Helen Mirren - A Última Estação
Carey Mulligan - Educação
Gabourey Sidibe - Preciosa - Uma História de Esperança
Melhor ator em filme - drama
Jeff Bridges - Crazy Heart
George Clooney - O Amor sem Escalas
Colin Firth - A Single Man
Morgan Freeman - Invictus
Tobey Maguire - Entre Irmãos
Melhor filme de comédia ou musical
Simplesmente Complicado
Nine
Melhor atriz em filme de comédia ou musical
Sandra Bullock - A Proposta
Marion Cotillard - Nine
Julia Roberts - Duplicidade
Meryl Streep - Simplesmente Complicado
Meryl Streep - Julie & Julia
Melhor ator em filme de comédia ou musical
Matt Damon - O Desinformante!
Daniel Day-Lewis - Nine
Robert Downey Jr. - Sherlock Holmes
Joseph Gordon-Levitt - 500 Dias com Ela
Michael Stuhlbarg - A Serious Man
Melhor filme em animação
Tá Chovendo Hambúrguer
Melhor filme estrangeiro
Baaria (Itália)
Abraços Partidos (Espanha)
The Maid (Chile)
The Prophet (França)
A Fita Branca (Alemanha)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante
Penélope Cruz - Nine
Vera Farmiga - Amor sem Escalas
Anna Kendrick - Amor sem Escalas
Mo'nique - Preciosa - Uma História de Esperança
Julianne Moore - A Single Man
Melhor ator coadjuvante
Matt Damon - Invictus
Woody Harrelson - The Messenger
Christopher Plummer - A Última Estação
Stanley Tucci - Um Olhar do Paraíso
Christoph Waltz - Bastardos Inglórios
Melhor diretor
Kathryn Bigelow - Guerra ao Terror
James Cameron - Avatar
Clint Eastwood - Invictus
Jason Reitman - Amor sem Escalas
Quentin Tarantino - Bastardos Inglórios
Melhor roteiro
Neill Blomkamp - Distrito 9
Mark Boal - Guerra ao Terror
Nancy Meyers - Simplesmente Complicado
Jason Reitman - Amor sem Escalas
Quentin Tarantino - Bastardos Inglórios
Melhor trilha sonora
Michael Giacchino - Up - Altas Aventuras
Marvin Hamlisch - O Desinformante!
James Horner - Avatar
Abel Korzeniowski - A Single Man
Karen OCarter Burwell - Onde Vivem os Monstros
Melhor canção original
Cinema Italiano - Nine
I Want To Come Home - Estão Todos Bem
I Will See You - Avatar
The Weary Kind - Crazy Heart
Winter - Entre Irmãos
Melhor série de televisão - drama
Amor Imenso
Dexter
House
Mad Men
True Blood
Melhor atriz em série de televisão - drama
Glenn Close - Damages
January Jones - Mad Men
Julianna Margulies - The Good Wife
Anna Paquin - True Blood
Kyra Sedgwick - The Closer
Melhor ator em série de televisão - drama
Simon Baker - The Mentalist
Michael C Hall - Dexter
Jon Hamm - Mad Men
Hugh Laurie - House
Bill Paxton - Amor Imenso
Melhor série de televisão - comédia ou musical
30 Rock
Entourage
Glee
Modern Family
The Office
Melhor atriz em série de televisão - comédia ou musical
Toni Collette - United States of Tara
Courteney Cox - Cougar Town
Edie Falco - Nurse Jackie
Tina Fey - 30 Rock
Lea Michele - Glee
Melhor ator em série de televisão - comédia ou musical
Alec Baldwin - 30 Rock
Steve Carell - The Office
David Duchovny - Californication
Thomas Jane - Hung
Matthew Morrison - Glee
Melhor minissérie ou filme para TV
Georgia O'Keeffe
Grey Gardens
Into The Storm
Little Dorrit
Taking Chance
Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme para TV
Joan Allen - Georgia O'Keeffe
Drew Barrymore - Grey Gardens
Jessica Lange - Grey Gardens
Anna Paquin - The Courageous Heart of Irena Sendler
Sigourney Weaver - Prayers For Bobby
Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme para TV
Kevin Bacon - Taking Chance
Kenneth Branagh - Wallander: One Step Behind
Chiwetel Ejiofor - Endgame
Brendan Gleeson - Into The Storm
Jeremy Irons - Georgia O'Keeffe
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série, minissérie ou filme para TV
Jane Adams - Hung
Rose Byrne - Damages
Jane Lynch - Glee
Janet Mcteer - Into The Storm
Chloë Sevigny - Amor Imenso
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série, minissérie ou filme para TV
Michael Emerson - Lost
Neil Patrick Harris - How I Met Your Mother
William Hurt - Damages
John Lithgow - Dexter
Jeremy Piven - Entourage
