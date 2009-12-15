Confira a lista dos indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2010

Sai a lista dos indicados à 67.ª edição do Globo de Ouro, cuja cerimônia de entrega do troféu será realizada no dia 17 de janeiro.

Melhor filme - drama

Newsletter Cultura Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.

Avatar

Guerra ao Terror

Bastardos Inglórios

Preciosa - Uma História de Esperança

O Amor sem Escalas

Melhor atriz em filme - drama

Emily Blunt - The Young Victoria

Sandra Bullock - O Lado Cego

Helen Mirren - A Última Estação

Carey Mulligan - Educação

Gabourey Sidibe - Preciosa - Uma História de Esperança

Melhor ator em filme - drama

Jeff Bridges - Crazy Heart

George Clooney - O Amor sem Escalas

Colin Firth - A Single Man

Morgan Freeman - Invictus

Tobey Maguire - Entre Irmãos

Melhor filme de comédia ou musical

500 Dias com Ela

Se Beber, Não Case

Simplesmente Complicado

Julie & Julia

Nine

Melhor atriz em filme de comédia ou musical

Sandra Bullock - A Proposta

Marion Cotillard - Nine

Julia Roberts - Duplicidade

Meryl Streep - Simplesmente Complicado

Meryl Streep - Julie & Julia

Melhor ator em filme de comédia ou musical

Matt Damon - O Desinformante!

Daniel Day-Lewis - Nine

Robert Downey Jr. - Sherlock Holmes

Joseph Gordon-Levitt - 500 Dias com Ela

Michael Stuhlbarg - A Serious Man

Melhor filme em animação

Tá Chovendo Hambúrguer

Coraline e o Mundo Secreto

O Fantástico Sr. Raposo

A Princesa e o Sapo

Up - Altas Aventuras

Melhor filme estrangeiro

Baaria (Itália)

Abraços Partidos (Espanha)

The Maid (Chile)

The Prophet (França)

A Fita Branca (Alemanha)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante

Penélope Cruz - Nine

Vera Farmiga - Amor sem Escalas

Anna Kendrick - Amor sem Escalas

Mo'nique - Preciosa - Uma História de Esperança

Julianne Moore - A Single Man

Melhor ator coadjuvante

Matt Damon - Invictus

Woody Harrelson - The Messenger

Christopher Plummer - A Última Estação

Stanley Tucci - Um Olhar do Paraíso

Christoph Waltz - Bastardos Inglórios

Melhor diretor

Kathryn Bigelow - Guerra ao Terror

James Cameron - Avatar

Clint Eastwood - Invictus

Jason Reitman - Amor sem Escalas

Quentin Tarantino - Bastardos Inglórios

Melhor roteiro

Neill Blomkamp - Distrito 9

Mark Boal - Guerra ao Terror

Nancy Meyers - Simplesmente Complicado

Jason Reitman - Amor sem Escalas

Quentin Tarantino - Bastardos Inglórios

Melhor trilha sonora

Michael Giacchino - Up - Altas Aventuras

Marvin Hamlisch - O Desinformante!

James Horner - Avatar

Abel Korzeniowski - A Single Man

Karen OCarter Burwell - Onde Vivem os Monstros

Melhor canção original

Cinema Italiano - Nine

I Want To Come Home - Estão Todos Bem

I Will See You - Avatar

The Weary Kind - Crazy Heart

Winter - Entre Irmãos

Melhor série de televisão - drama

Amor Imenso

Dexter

House

Mad Men

True Blood

Melhor atriz em série de televisão - drama

Glenn Close - Damages

January Jones - Mad Men

Julianna Margulies - The Good Wife

Anna Paquin - True Blood

Kyra Sedgwick - The Closer

Melhor ator em série de televisão - drama

Simon Baker - The Mentalist

Michael C Hall - Dexter

Jon Hamm - Mad Men

Hugh Laurie - House

Bill Paxton - Amor Imenso

Melhor série de televisão - comédia ou musical

30 Rock

Entourage

Glee

Modern Family

The Office

Melhor atriz em série de televisão - comédia ou musical

Toni Collette - United States of Tara

Courteney Cox - Cougar Town

Edie Falco - Nurse Jackie

Tina Fey - 30 Rock

Lea Michele - Glee

Melhor ator em série de televisão - comédia ou musical

Alec Baldwin - 30 Rock

Steve Carell - The Office

David Duchovny - Californication

Thomas Jane - Hung

Matthew Morrison - Glee

Melhor minissérie ou filme para TV

Georgia O'Keeffe

Grey Gardens

Into The Storm

Little Dorrit

Taking Chance

Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme para TV

Joan Allen - Georgia O'Keeffe

Drew Barrymore - Grey Gardens

Jessica Lange - Grey Gardens

Anna Paquin - The Courageous Heart of Irena Sendler

Sigourney Weaver - Prayers For Bobby

Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme para TV

Kevin Bacon - Taking Chance

Kenneth Branagh - Wallander: One Step Behind

Chiwetel Ejiofor - Endgame

Brendan Gleeson - Into The Storm

Jeremy Irons - Georgia O'Keeffe

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série, minissérie ou filme para TV

Jane Adams - Hung

Rose Byrne - Damages

Jane Lynch - Glee

Janet Mcteer - Into The Storm

Chloë Sevigny - Amor Imenso

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série, minissérie ou filme para TV

Michael Emerson - Lost

Neil Patrick Harris - How I Met Your Mother

William Hurt - Damages

John Lithgow - Dexter

Jeremy Piven - Entourage