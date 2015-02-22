Confira a lista completa dos vencedores do Oscar 2015

O Estado de S. Paulo
22 Fevereiro 2015 | 21h03
Houve empate entre os grandes vencedores do Oscar 2015. Birdman, de Alejandro González Iñárritu, e O Grande Hotel Budapeste, de Wes Anderson, foram premiados em quatro categorias cada. O primeiro obteve os prêmios de Melhor Filme, Direção, Roteiro Original e Fotografia, enquanto o outro conquistou as estatuetas de Melhor Figurino, Maquiagem, Design de Produção e Trilha Sonora. Abaixo, confira a lista completa dos vencedores.
Melhor Filme
Birdman
Boyhood
O Grande Hotel Budapeste
O Jogo da Imitação
Sniper Americano
Selma
A Teoria de Tudo
Whiplash
Melhor Ator
Eddie Redmayne (A Teoria de Tudo)
Bradley Cooper (Sniper Americano)
Benedict Cumberbatch (O Jogo da Imitação)
Michael Keaton (Birdman)
Steve Carell (Foxcatcher)
Melhor Atriz
Julianne Moore (Para Sempre Alice)
Marion Cotillard (Dois Dias, Uma Noite)
Felicity Jones (A Teoria de Tudo)
Rosamund Pike (Garota Exemplar)
Reese Witherspoon (Livre)
Melhor Diretor
Alejandro González Iñárritu (Birdman)
Richard Linklater (Boyhood)
Bennett Miller (Foxcatcher)
Wes Anderson (O Grande Hotel Budapeste)
Morten Tyldum (O Jogo da Imitação)
Melhor Roteiro Original
Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Nicolás Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris Jr. e Armando Bo (Birdman)
Richard Linklater (Boyhood)
E. Max Frye e Dan Futterman (Foxcatcher)
Wes Anderson e Hugo Guinness (O Grande Hotel Budapeste)
Dan Gilroy (O Abutre)
Melhor Roteiro Adaptado
Graham Moore (O Jogo da Imitação)
Jason Hall (Sniper Americano)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Vício Inerente)
Anthony McCarten (A Teoria de Tudo)
Damien Chazelle (Whiplash)
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante
J.K. Simmons (Whiplash)
Robert Duvall (O Juiz)
Ethan Hawke (Boyhood)
Edward Norton (Birdman)
Mark Ruffalo (Foxcatcher)
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante
Patricia Arquette (Boyhood)
Laura Dern (Livre)
Keira Knightley (O Jogo da Imitação)
Emma Stone (Birdman)
Meryl Streep (Caminhos da Floresta)
Melhor Filme Estrangeiro
Ida (Polônia)
Leviatã (Rússia)
Tangerines (Estônia)
Timbuktu (Mauritânia)
Relatos Selvagens (Argentina)
Melhor Documentário em Curta-Metragem
Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1
Joanna
The Reaper (La Parka)
Our Curse
White Earth
Melhor Curta-Metragem
The Phone Call
Aya
Boogaloo and Graham
Butter Lamp (La Lampe au Beurre de Yak)
Parvaneh
Melhor Figurino
Milena Canonero (O Grande Hotel Budapeste)
Mark Bridges (Vício Inerente)
Colleen Atwood (Caminhos da Floresta)
Anna B. Sheppard e Jane Clive (Malévola)
Jacqueline Durran (Sr. Turner)
Melhor Maquiagem
Frances Hannon e Mark Coulier (O Grande Hotel Budapeste)
Bill Corso e Dennis Liddiard (Foxcatcher)
Elizabeth Yianni-Georgiou e David White (Guardiões da Galáxia)
Melhor Edição de Som
Alan Robert Murray e Bub Asman (Sniper Americano)
Martín Hernández e Aaron Glascock (Birdman)
Brent Burge e Jason Canovas (O Hobbit: A batalha dos Cinco Exércitos)
Richard King (Interestelar)
Becky Sullivan e Andrew DeCristofaro (Invencível)
Melhor Mixagem de Som
Craig Mann, Ben Wilkins e Thomas Curley (Whiplash)
John Reitz, Gregg Rudloff e Walt Martin (Sniper Americano)
Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño e Thomas Varga (Birdman)
Gary A. Rizzo, Gregg Landaker e Mark Weingarten (Interestelar)
Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño e David Lee (Invencível)
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
Paul Franklin, Andrew Lockley, Ian Hunter e Scott Fisher (Interestelar)
Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Bryan Grill e Dan Sudick (Capitão América 2: O Soldado Invernal)
Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Daniel Barrett e Erik Winquist (Planeta Dos Macacos: O Confronto)
Stephane Ceretti, Nicolas Aithadi, Jonathan Fawkner e Paul Corbould (Guardiões da Galáxia)
Richard Stammers, Lou Pecora, Tim Crosbie e Cameron Waldbauer (X-Men: Dias de um Futuro Esquecido)
Melhor animação em Curta-Metragem
Feast
The Bigger Picture
The Dam Keeper
Me and My Moulton
A Single Life
Melhor Animação
Operação Big Hero
Como Treinar o seu Dragão 2
Os Boxtrolls
Song of the Sea
The Tale of the Princess Kaguya
Melhor Design de Produção
O Grande Hotel Budapeste
O Jogo da Imitação
Interestelar
Caminhos da Floresta
Sr. Turner
Melhor Fotografia
Emmanuel Lubezki (Birdman)
Robert Yeoman (O Grande Hotel Budapeste)
Lukasz Zal e Ryszard Lenczewski (Ida)
Dick Pope (Sr. Turner)
Roger Deakins (Invencível)
Melhor Montagem
Tom Cross (Whiplash)
Joel Cox e Gary D. Roach (Sniper Americano)
Sandra Adair (Boyhood)
Barney Pilling (O Grande Hotel Budapeste)
William Goldenberg (O Jogo da Imitação)
Melhor Documentário
CitizenFour
O Sal da Terra
Finding Vivian Maier
Last Days in Vietnam
Virunga
Melhor Canção Original
Glory, de John Stephens e Lonnie Lynn (Selma)
Grateful, de Diane Warren (Além das Luzes)
I'm not gonna miss you, de Glen Campbell e Julian Raymond (Glen Campbell…I'll be Me)
Lost Stars, de Gregg Alexander e Danielle Brisebois (Mesmo se Nada Der Certo)
Everything is Awesome, de Shawn Patterson (Uma Aventura Lego)
Melhor Trilha Sonora
Alexandre Desplat (O Grande Hotel Budapeste)
Alexandre Desplat (O Jogo da Imitação)
Hans Zimmer (Interestelar)
Gary Yershon (Sr. Turner)
Jóhann Jóhannsson (A Teoria de Tudo)
Encontrou algum erro? Entre em contato