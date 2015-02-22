Confira a lista completa dos vencedores do Oscar 2015

Houve empate entre os grandes vencedores do Oscar 2015. Birdman, de Alejandro González Iñárritu, e O Grande Hotel Budapeste, de Wes Anderson, foram premiados em quatro categorias cada. O primeiro obteve os prêmios de Melhor Filme, Direção, Roteiro Original e Fotografia, enquanto o outro conquistou as estatuetas de Melhor Figurino, Maquiagem, Design de Produção e Trilha Sonora. Abaixo, confira a lista completa dos vencedores.

Melhor Filme

Birdman

Boyhood

Newsletter Cultura Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.

O Grande Hotel Budapeste

O Jogo da Imitação

Sniper Americano

Selma

A Teoria de Tudo

Whiplash

Melhor Ator

Eddie Redmayne (A Teoria de Tudo)

Bradley Cooper (Sniper Americano)

Benedict Cumberbatch (O Jogo da Imitação)

Michael Keaton (Birdman)

Steve Carell (Foxcatcher)

Melhor Atriz

Julianne Moore (Para Sempre Alice)

Marion Cotillard (Dois Dias, Uma Noite)

Felicity Jones (A Teoria de Tudo)

Rosamund Pike (Garota Exemplar)

Reese Witherspoon (Livre)

Melhor Diretor

Alejandro González Iñárritu (Birdman)

Richard Linklater (Boyhood)

Bennett Miller (Foxcatcher)

Wes Anderson (O Grande Hotel Budapeste)

Morten Tyldum (O Jogo da Imitação)

Melhor Roteiro Original

Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Nicolás Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris Jr. e Armando Bo (Birdman)

Richard Linklater (Boyhood)

E. Max Frye e Dan Futterman (Foxcatcher)

Wes Anderson e Hugo Guinness (O Grande Hotel Budapeste)

Dan Gilroy (O Abutre)

Melhor Roteiro Adaptado

Graham Moore (O Jogo da Imitação)

Jason Hall (Sniper Americano)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Vício Inerente)

Anthony McCarten (A Teoria de Tudo)

Damien Chazelle (Whiplash)

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante

J.K. Simmons (Whiplash)

Robert Duvall (O Juiz)

Ethan Hawke (Boyhood)

Edward Norton (Birdman)

Mark Ruffalo (Foxcatcher)

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante

Patricia Arquette (Boyhood)

Laura Dern (Livre)

Keira Knightley (O Jogo da Imitação)

Emma Stone (Birdman)

Meryl Streep (Caminhos da Floresta)

Melhor Filme Estrangeiro

Ida (Polônia)

Leviatã (Rússia)

Tangerines (Estônia)

Timbuktu (Mauritânia)

Relatos Selvagens (Argentina)

Melhor Documentário em Curta-Metragem

Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1

Joanna

The Reaper (La Parka)

Our Curse

White Earth

Melhor Curta-Metragem

The Phone Call

Aya

Boogaloo and Graham

Butter Lamp (La Lampe au Beurre de Yak)

Parvaneh

Melhor Figurino

Milena Canonero (O Grande Hotel Budapeste)

Mark Bridges (Vício Inerente)

Colleen Atwood (Caminhos da Floresta)

Anna B. Sheppard e Jane Clive (Malévola)

Jacqueline Durran (Sr. Turner)

Melhor Maquiagem

Frances Hannon e Mark Coulier (O Grande Hotel Budapeste)

Bill Corso e Dennis Liddiard (Foxcatcher)

Elizabeth Yianni-Georgiou e David White (Guardiões da Galáxia)

Melhor Edição de Som

Alan Robert Murray e Bub Asman (Sniper Americano)

Martín Hernández e Aaron Glascock (Birdman)

Brent Burge e Jason Canovas (O Hobbit: A batalha dos Cinco Exércitos)

Richard King (Interestelar)

Becky Sullivan e Andrew DeCristofaro (Invencível)

Melhor Mixagem de Som

Craig Mann, Ben Wilkins e Thomas Curley (Whiplash)

John Reitz, Gregg Rudloff e Walt Martin (Sniper Americano)

Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño e Thomas Varga (Birdman)

Gary A. Rizzo, Gregg Landaker e Mark Weingarten (Interestelar)

Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño e David Lee (Invencível)

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

Paul Franklin, Andrew Lockley, Ian Hunter e Scott Fisher (Interestelar)

Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Bryan Grill e Dan Sudick (Capitão América 2: O Soldado Invernal)

Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Daniel Barrett e Erik Winquist (Planeta Dos Macacos: O Confronto)

Stephane Ceretti, Nicolas Aithadi, Jonathan Fawkner e Paul Corbould (Guardiões da Galáxia)

Richard Stammers, Lou Pecora, Tim Crosbie e Cameron Waldbauer (X-Men: Dias de um Futuro Esquecido)

Melhor animação em Curta-Metragem

Feast

The Bigger Picture

The Dam Keeper

Me and My Moulton

A Single Life

Melhor Animação

Operação Big Hero

Como Treinar o seu Dragão 2

Os Boxtrolls

Song of the Sea

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya

Melhor Design de Produção

O Grande Hotel Budapeste

O Jogo da Imitação

Interestelar

Caminhos da Floresta

Sr. Turner

Melhor Fotografia

Emmanuel Lubezki (Birdman)

Robert Yeoman (O Grande Hotel Budapeste)

Lukasz Zal e Ryszard Lenczewski (Ida)

Dick Pope (Sr. Turner)

Roger Deakins (Invencível)

Melhor Montagem

Tom Cross (Whiplash)

Joel Cox e Gary D. Roach (Sniper Americano)

Sandra Adair (Boyhood)

Barney Pilling (O Grande Hotel Budapeste)

William Goldenberg (O Jogo da Imitação)

Melhor Documentário

CitizenFour

O Sal da Terra

Finding Vivian Maier

Last Days in Vietnam

Virunga

Melhor Canção Original

Glory, de John Stephens e Lonnie Lynn (Selma)

Grateful, de Diane Warren (Além das Luzes)

I'm not gonna miss you, de Glen Campbell e Julian Raymond (Glen Campbell…I'll be Me)

Lost Stars, de Gregg Alexander e Danielle Brisebois (Mesmo se Nada Der Certo)

Everything is Awesome, de Shawn Patterson (Uma Aventura Lego)

Melhor Trilha Sonora

Alexandre Desplat (O Grande Hotel Budapeste)

Alexandre Desplat (O Jogo da Imitação)

Hans Zimmer (Interestelar)

Gary Yershon (Sr. Turner)

Jóhann Jóhannsson (A Teoria de Tudo)