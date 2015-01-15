Cultura
Confira a lista completa dos indicados para o Oscar 2015

Academia de Hollywood realizou cerimônia nesta quinta, 15

O Estado de S. Paulo

15 Janeiro 2015 | 11h40

Divulgados nesta quinta, 15, pela Academia de Artes e Ciências Cinematográficas de Hollywood, os filmes que disputarão o Oscar 2015. A entrega da cobiçada estatueta será no dia 22 de fevereiro. Veja aqui alista dos indicados:  

Melhor filme

Sniper americano

Birdman

Boyhood: Da infância à juventude

O grande hotel Budapeste

O jogo da imitação

Selma

A teoria de tudo

Whiplash

Melhor diretor

Alejandro Gonzáles Iñárritu (Birdman)

Richard Linklater (Boyhood)

Bennett Miller (Foxcatcher: Uma história que chocou o mundo)

Wes Anderson (O grande hotel Budapeste)

Morten Tyldum (O jogo da imitação)

Melhor ator

Steve Carell (Foxcatcher)

Bradley Cooper (Sniper americano)

Benedict Cumbertatch (O jogo da imitação)

Micahel Keaton (Birdman)

Eddie Redmayne (A teoria de tudo)

Melhor atriz

Marion Cotillard (Dois dias, uma noite)

Felicity Jones (A teoria de tudo)

Julianne Moore (Para sempre Alice)

Rosamund Pike (Garota exemplar)

Reese Whiterspoon (Livre)

Melhor ator coadjuvante

Robert Duval

Ethan Hawke

Edward Norton

Mark Ruffalo

JK Simons

Melhor atriz coadjuvante

Patricia Arquette

Laura Dern

Keira Knightley

Meryl Streep

Emma Stone

Melhor documentário

O Sal da Terra

CitizenFour

Finding Vivian Maier

Last days

Virunga

Melhor roteiro adaptado

American Sniper

Imitation Game

Inherent Vice

Theory of Everything

Whiplash

Melhor roteiro original

Birdman

Boyhood

Foxcatcher

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Nightcrawler

Melhor longa de animação

Big Hero 6

Boxtrolls

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Song of the Sea

Princess Kaguya

Melhor longa estrangeiro

Ida

Leviathan

Tangerines

Timbuktu

Wild Tales

Melhor fotografia

Birdman

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Ida

Mr. Turner

Unbroken

Melhor figurino

Grand Budapest

Inherent Vice

Into the Woods

Maleficent

Mr. Turner

Melhor documentário em curta-metragem

Crisis Hotline

Joanna

Our Curse

The Reaper

White Earth

Melhor canção original

Everything is Awesome

Glory

Grateful

I'm Not Going to Miss You

Lost Stars

Melhor montagem

Sniper Americano

Boyhood

O Grande Hotel Budapeste

O Jogo da Imitação

Whiplash

Melhor maquiagem e cabelo

Foxcatcher

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Guardians of the Galaxy

Melhor trilha sonora

Grand Budapest

Imitation Game

Interstellar

Mr. Turner

Theory of Everything

Melhor design de produção

Grand Budapest

Imitation Game

Interstellar

Into the Woods

Mr. Turner

Melhor animação em curta-metragem

The Bigger Picture

The Dam Keeper

Feast

Me and My Moulton

A Single Life

Melhor curta-metragem

Aya

Boogaloo and Graham

Butter Lamp

Parvaneh

The Phone Call

Melhor edição de som

American Sniper

Birdman

The Hobbit

Interstellar

Unbroken

Melhores efeitos visuais

Captain America

Gaurdians of the Galaxy

Planet of the Apes

Interstellar

X-Men

