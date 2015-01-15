Confira a lista completa dos indicados para o Oscar 2015

O Estado de S. Paulo
Divulgados nesta quinta, 15, pela Academia de Artes e Ciências Cinematográficas de Hollywood, os filmes que disputarão o Oscar 2015. A entrega da cobiçada estatueta será no dia 22 de fevereiro. Veja aqui alista dos indicados:
Sniper americano
Birdman
Boyhood: Da infância à juventude
O grande hotel Budapeste
O jogo da imitação
Selma
A teoria de tudo
Whiplash
Melhor diretor
Alejandro Gonzáles Iñárritu (Birdman)
Richard Linklater (Boyhood)
Bennett Miller (Foxcatcher: Uma história que chocou o mundo)
Wes Anderson (O grande hotel Budapeste)
Morten Tyldum (O jogo da imitação)
Melhor ator
Steve Carell (Foxcatcher)
Bradley Cooper (Sniper americano)
Benedict Cumbertatch (O jogo da imitação)
Micahel Keaton (Birdman)
Eddie Redmayne (A teoria de tudo)
Marion Cotillard (Dois dias, uma noite)
Felicity Jones (A teoria de tudo)
Julianne Moore (Para sempre Alice)
Rosamund Pike (Garota exemplar)
Reese Whiterspoon (Livre)
Melhor ator coadjuvante
Robert Duval
Ethan Hawke
Edward Norton
Mark Ruffalo
JK Simons
Melhor atriz coadjuvante
Patricia Arquette
Laura Dern
Keira Knightley
Meryl Streep
Emma Stone
Melhor documentário
O Sal da Terra
CitizenFour
Finding Vivian Maier
Last days
Virunga
American Sniper
Imitation Game
Inherent Vice
Theory of Everything
Whiplash
Melhor roteiro original
Birdman
Boyhood
Foxcatcher
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Nightcrawler
Melhor longa de animação
Big Hero 6
Boxtrolls
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Song of the Sea
Princess Kaguya
Ida
Leviathan
Tangerines
Timbuktu
Wild Tales
Melhor fotografia
Birdman
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Ida
Mr. Turner
Unbroken
Melhor figurino
Grand Budapest
Inherent Vice
Into the Woods
Maleficent
Mr. Turner
Melhor documentário em curta-metragem
Crisis Hotline
Joanna
Our Curse
The Reaper
White Earth
Everything is Awesome
Glory
Grateful
I'm Not Going to Miss You
Lost Stars
Sniper Americano
Boyhood
O Grande Hotel Budapeste
O Jogo da Imitação
Whiplash
Melhor maquiagem e cabelo
Foxcatcher
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Guardians of the Galaxy
Melhor trilha sonora
Grand Budapest
Imitation Game
Interstellar
Mr. Turner
Theory of Everything
Melhor design de produção
Grand Budapest
Imitation Game
Interstellar
Into the Woods
Mr. Turner
Melhor animação em curta-metragem
The Bigger Picture
The Dam Keeper
Feast
Me and My Moulton
A Single Life
Melhor curta-metragem
Aya
Boogaloo and Graham
Butter Lamp
Parvaneh
The Phone Call
Melhor edição de som
American Sniper
Birdman
The Hobbit
Interstellar
Unbroken
Melhores efeitos visuais
Captain America
Gaurdians of the Galaxy
Planet of the Apes
Interstellar
X-Men
