"You talkin' to me?"

Este cara daria uma boa entrevista para uma edição de domingo de um jornal: Graham Russell Gao Hodges escreveu o livro Taxi! A Social History of the New York City Cabdriver, que acaba de sair pela The Johns Hopkins University Press. A resenha do International Herald Tribune foi simpática. Um trecho: In this informative, solid history, Graham Russell Gao Hodges traces the story of the cabdrivers from 1907, when the first metered taxis appeared on New York streets, to the present. He writes with obvious sympathy, having driven a hack himself before moving on to academic labors as a historian at Peking University and Colgate. Loneliness is a running theme in “Taxi!”: if the title were not already taken, Hodges could have called his compact history “One Hundred Years of Solitude.”

