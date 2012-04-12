Cultura
Ricardo Lombardi
blogs
Ricardo Lombardi
Desculpe a poeira - Sugestões de leituras e outros achados
As informações e opiniões formadas neste blog são de responsabilidade única do autor.

Yale oferece mais seis cursos online grátis

Ricardo Lombardi

12 Abril 2012 | 11h00

Yale_Website.jpg

A Universidade de Yale acrescentou mais seis cursos grátis à sua lista de cursos online. Agora são 42 as opções. Dá uma olhada. O novos são os seguintes:

African American History: From Emancipation to the Present (Jonathan Holloway)

Financial Markets 2011 (Robert Shiller)


Freshman Organic Chemistry II (J. Michael McBride)

Hemingway, Fitzgerald, Faulkner (Wai Chee Dimock)

Philosophy and the Science of Human Nature – (Tamar Gendler)

The Atmosphere, the Ocean, and Environmental Change (Ronald B. Smith)

Via @openculture

Continuar lendo
Siga o Estadão

publicidade

publicidade