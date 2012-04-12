Yale oferece mais seis cursos online grátis

Ricardo Lombardi
A Universidade de Yale acrescentou mais seis cursos grátis à sua lista de cursos online. Agora são 42 as opções. Dá uma olhada. O novos são os seguintes:
African American History: From Emancipation to the Present (Jonathan Holloway)
Financial Markets 2011 (Robert Shiller)
Freshman Organic Chemistry II (J. Michael McBride)
Hemingway, Fitzgerald, Faulkner (Wai Chee Dimock)
Philosophy and the Science of Human Nature – (Tamar Gendler)
The Atmosphere, the Ocean, and Environmental Change (Ronald B. Smith)
Via @openculture