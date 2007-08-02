Ah, saiu o World Drug Report 2007, da ONU. Sempre rende pautas: “The World Drug Report presents the most comprehensive statistical view of today’s illicit drug situation. This year’s edition reports signs of long-term containment of the global problem. However, the overall trend masks contrasting regional situations, which the report examines in detail. For instance, while an impressive multi-year reduction in opium poppy cultivation continued in South-East Asia, Afghanistan recorded a large increase in 2006. More interceptions of cocaine and heroin shipments across the world have played an important part in stabilizing the market.”