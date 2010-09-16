Woody Allen fala sobre seu novo filme, "You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger"

Woody Allen deu uma entrevista ao New York Times para falar de seu novo filme, “You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger”:

“The ideas of psychic powers and past lives, or at least people who believe in them, are central to your latest film. What got you interested in writing about them?

I was interested in the concept of faith in something. This sounds so bleak when I say it, but we need some delusions to keep us going. And the people who successfully delude themselves seem happier than the people who can’t. I’ve known people who have put their faith in religion and in fortune tellers. So it occurred to me that that was a good character for a movie: a woman who everything had failed for her, and all of a sudden, it turned out that a woman telling her fortune was helping her. The problem is, eventually, she’s in for a rude awakening.”