Woody Allen escreve sobre Bergman

Estava faltando um texto dele, de fato. Woody Allen escreve sobre Ingmar Bergman na edição de hoje do New York Times. Leia aqui. Algum jornal brasileiro tem de publicar. Um trecho: “We always discussed movies, and of course I let him do most of the talking because I felt privileged hearing his thoughts and ideas. He screened movies for himself every day and never tired of watching them. All kinds, silents and talkies. To go to sleep he’d watch a tape of the kind of movie that didn’t make him think and would relax his anxiety, sometimes a James Bond film”.