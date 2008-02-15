Você pode reportar para a CNN

A CNN entrou na onda do jornalismo colaborativo, ou jornalismo cidadão, ou chame como quiser. Eles criaram o iReport, um site em que qualquer um pode ser “o repórter”. Quando o material é bom, é exibido na TV (no modelo da Fiz TV). A própria emissora explica: “Welcome to a brand new beta site for uncensored, user-powered news. CNN built the tools, you take it from there. All the stories here are user-generated and instant: CNN does not vet or verify their authenticity or accuracy before they post. The ones with the “On CNN” stamp have been vetted and used in CNN news coverage.”

