Viva os anos 70

Muito bom este texto publicado
pelo Times
de Londres. O autor defende que os anos 70 — que no imaginário nostálgico sempre perdem para os 60 — foram mais interessantes do que pareceram. Um trecho: “For at least two decades, from 1980 to 2000, the 1970s were dismissed as a 10-year-long bad hair day. How we laughed at the loon pants and the afros! From the pop world, only punk seemed to survive with any kind of credibility. Above all, the 1970s had the appalling misfortune not to be the 1960s. And, to the enormous irritation of those who came of age in the 1970s, everybody knows and everybody keeps saying how great the 1960s were. ‘The Seventies generation,’ writes Dave Haslam in his book Young Hearts Run Free, ‘has forever been the victim of the nostalgia of others. We arrived too late, the generation before us told us then, and have been telling us ever since.'”