Vinhedos no quintal de casa

Uma nova tendência do mercado imobiliário americano: terrenos no meio de vinhedos para apreciadores de vinho. Um trecho de reportagem do New York Times: “(…) new housing developments are appearing alongside or right in the middle of vineyards across the country, even in areas not well known for their wine production. In the last three years, at least 10 of these developments have opened or broken ground in California, Washington, Idaho, Arizona, Texas, North Carolina, Virginia, Ohio, New York and Rhode Island, and several more are in advanced planning stages. Some are built on or around existing vineyards, by vintners out to supplement their wine-business incomes (…)”.

Newsletter Cultura Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.