Vida digital

Para os jornalistas e webeiros em geral: a editora digital do New York Times, Fiona Spruill, está sendo sabatinada pelos leitores do jornal. Neste link dá para ler as perguntas e respostas que surgiram até o momento. O jornal descreve assim o trabalho dela: “Ms. Spruill manages The Times’s Web newsroom, which is made up of the 60 producers and editors who are responsible for publishing NYTimes.com 24 hours a day. Her staff is focused on creating a site that takes full advantage of the online medium by creating original multimedia, encouraging reader participation and packaging the news in smart ways.”

Newsletter Cultura Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.