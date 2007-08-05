Vende-se de tudo

Vale a pena gastar um tempo e assistir ao documentário “The Persuaders”, sobre marketing e publicidade, exibido pelo programa Frontline. Está inteirinho na web. É daqueles que esgotam o tema. Pode ser útil tanto para jornalistas interessados pelo assunto quanto para professores ou alunos que queiram estimular uma discussão em sala de aula nos cursos de comunicação. Um trecho da sinopse: “Each year, legions of ad people, copywriters, market researchers, pollsters, consultants, and even linguists (…) spend billions of dollars and millions of man-hours trying to determine how to persuade consumers what to buy, whom to trust, and what to think. Increasingly, these techniques are migrating to the high-stakes arena of politics, shaping policy and influencing how Americans choose their leaders. In “The Persuaders,” Frontline explores how the cultures of marketing and advertising have come to influence not only what Americans buy, but also how they view themselves and the world around them”