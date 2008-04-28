Cultura
Ricardo Lombardi
blogs
Ricardo Lombardi
Desculpe a poeira - Sugestões de leituras e outros achados
As informações e opiniões formadas neste blog são de responsabilidade única do autor.

Usar óculos está na moda

Ricardo Lombardi

28 Abril 2008 | 07h05

O Wall Street Journal colocou na capa de sábado uma matéria contando que usar óculos está na moda. Mesmo quem não tem problema de visão está aderindo. O visual “retrô” é o preferido. “Prada and Gucci are among the brands featuring models posed wearing retro-looking rectangular frames (think Buddy Holly). High-end eyewear brand Oliver Peoples now releases four collections a year, up from two two years ago, hoping customers will want to change frames as often as they, perhaps, switch handbags.”


Continuar lendo
Siga o Estadão

publicidade

publicidade