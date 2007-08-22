Uma ótima pergunta

“Is There Anything Good About Men?” é o título do discurso que o psicólogo Roy Baumeister fez na abertura da convenção anual da American Psychological Association. É um olhar bastante provocador sobre as diferenças entre os sexos e suas motivações. Recomendo uma entrevista com Baumaister, que leciona na Florida State University. Aqui dá para ler a íntegra e pegar os contatos dele. Vale a pena gastar um tempinho. Um trecho: “For women throughout history (and prehistory), the odds of reproducing have been pretty good. Later in this talk we will ponder things like, why was it so rare for a hundred women to get together and build a ship and sail off to explore unknown regions, whereas men have fairly regularly done such things? But taking chances like that would be stupid, from the perspective of a biological organism seeking to reproduce. They might drown or be killed by savages or catch a disease. For women, the optimal thing to do is go along with the crowd, be nice, play it safe. The odds are good that men will come along and offer sex and you’ll be able to have babies. All that matters is choosing the best offer.”