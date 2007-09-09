Um problema para o RH do Soleil

Vale a pena dar uma olhada nesta reportagem publicada pelo Wall Street Journal sobre recrutamento de talentos para o Cirque du Soleil (hoje são 14 espetáculos viajando pelo mundo; em 2010 serão 22). A matéria aborda a seguinte questão: a área artística está sempre em busca de novos talentos. Mas do ponto de vista do negócio, os administradores do circo querem pessoas que não sejam insubstituíveis. A matéria abre e fecha com o brasileiro Alan J. Silva (foto), um minúsculo acrobata descoberto pelo circo em 2000. “The first time Line Giasson saw the tiny Brazilian, she thought: “This is something special.” Not quite four feet tall, he had a square jaw, the skills and build of a gymnast and the stage presence of a matinee idol. He was, she realized, perfect material for Cirque du Soleil. But as director of the company’s casting department, Ms. Giasson faced an unusual personnel problem. What if the circus invested millions of dollars and years of preparation incorporating him into a show and then he had to be replaced?”. Ótima pauta.

