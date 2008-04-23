Um pedaço da Wikipedia em papel

O New York Times de hoje informa que a Bertelsmann, uma das principais editoras alemãs, está produzindo uma versão impressa da Wikipedia, que trará uma coletânea de artigos da enciclopédia virtual. O título do livro será The “One-Volume Wikipedia Encyclopedia” e será vendido por 19,95 euros, a partir de setembro. “Yet Bertelsmann says the project should not be judged as a re-creation in book form of what appears online, but rather as an attempt to harness the collective wisdom of Wikipedia’s users. ‘Most of the key words are related to current discussions,’ Dr. Varnhorn said, whether the subject is the French first lady, Carla Sarkozy, ‘or a German best seller, a successful TV show or new electronic products — all key words you normally don’t find in a traditional encyclopedia.'”A editora diz que uma equipe de 10 pessoas está resumindo e checando o material encontrado online. Leia a matéria aqui.

