Desculpe a poeira - Sugestões de leituras e outros achados
Um novo tratamento para perda de peso

17 Abril 2008 | 08h37

Esta reportagem publicada pelo San Francisco Chronicle fala de um assunto que sempre repercute: tratamentos para perder peso. No caso, o texto que foi parar na primeira página do jornal relata um experimento da Universidade de Stanford, ainda em fase de testes. Segue a abertura da matéria: “Stanford researchers are participating in a national study to test a new weight-loss therapy that blocks the nerves that tell people when they’re hungry and control how the body stores fat (grifo meu). The treatment is considered a less invasive alternative to bariatric surgeries, which typically involve shrinking the stomach by wrapping a tight band around it or bypassing large sections of it and going straight to the rest of the digestive tract.”


