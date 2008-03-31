Um navegador da nova geração

Walter S. Mossberg, que escreve uma coluna sobre tecnologia no Wall Street Journal, menciona em seu mais recente texto um novo sistema de navegação para automóveis que acaba de chegar ao mercado, o Dash Express. Ele diz que pode “revolucionar” o negócio. Mossberg explica como funciona: “this $400 product looks a lot like units from better-known firms (…) Like them, it uses GPS satellite signals to locate your car on an easily seen map, and to route you to destinations and places of interest, using both visual and spoken instructions. But, unlike any other in-car navigation device I’ve seen, each Dash Express (…) becomes part of a network, connected to the company via the Internet. Each device not only receives and displays information, but transmits it as well, acting as a “probe,” as Dash calls it, to measure local traffic speeds. This information is compiled by the company and then broadcast back to all other Dash units in your area, almost instantly painting streets on your map with color codes to indicate traffic speeds.”

Newsletter Cultura Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.