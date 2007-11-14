Um blog sobre o futuro dos jornais

Bom para que acompanha de perto o mundo do jornalismo impresso: a A Newspaper Association Of America acaba de lançar o blog “Imagining the Future of Newspapers“. Um dos editores escreve: “Some observers are mired in the haze, predicting the imminent demise of the local newspaper franchise. But other more thoughtful visionaries see brighter days ahead, if newspapers embrace market trends and re-think product, marketing and organizational strategies.” Vale olhar.

