Desculpe a poeira - Sugestões de leituras e outros achados
Um ano seguindo a Bíblia

Ricardo Lombardi

29 Setembro 2007 | 16h37

A.J. Jacobs passou um ano inteiro seguindo cada uma das regras que aparece na Bíblia. A experiência gerou o livro “The Year of Living Biblically” (Simon & Schuster), que será lançado no dia 9 de outubro. A Newsweek falou com o autor. Um trecho da entrevista: “What rule was the hardest to follow? Two kinds of rules were hard. Avoiding sins we commit every day like lying, gossiping and coveting was hard, and then there were the rules that were hard to do in modern life, like stoning adulterers. But I did manage to fulfill that one.”


