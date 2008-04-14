Um amor pela Wikipedia

O Guardian encomendou um artigo ao escritor Nicholson Baker (foto) sobre a Wikipedia. Ficou bom. Leia aqui o texto “How I fell in love with Wikipedia“. A chamada do jornal ficou assim: “It’s free, boasts 2.2m articles and is available in 250 languages – no wonder the online encyclopedia is one of the most popular sites on the internet. Its open-content policy – allowing anyone to edit its entries – attracts fans and vandals, but, says the author Nicholson Baker, that’s precisely what makes it such fun. He explains how he began editing entries – and soon developed an advanced Wikipedia dependency”.

