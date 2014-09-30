Truman Capote faria 90 anos hoje [efeméride do dia]

Pioneiro do jornalismo literário com a obra “A Sangue Frio”, o jornalista e escritor Truman Capote completaria 90 anos hoje.

Separei um link interessante: uma entrevista que Capote deu para a série The Art of Fiction, da Paris Review. Está em inglês, mas vale a pena o esforço especialmente se você tem a ideia de escrever um livro algum dia.

Um trecho que destaquei:

Newsletter Cultura Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.

INTERVIEWER

Are there devices one can use in improving one’s technique?

CAPOTE

Work is the only device I know of. Writing has laws of perspective, of light and shade, just as painting does, or music. If you are born knowing them, fine. If not, learn them. Then rearrange the rules to suit yourself. Even Joyce, our most extreme disregarder, was a superb craftsman; he could write Ulysses because he could write Dubliners. Too many writers seem to consider the writing of short stories as a kind of finger exercise. Well, in such cases, it is certainly only their fingers they are exercising.

Outro texto digno de nota é esta breve análise de “A Sangue Frio” publicada no Observatório da Imprensa.

É isso.