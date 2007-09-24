Tropa de elite

Imagine uma idéia como essa no Brasil: Copwatchers é um canal do YouTube com vídeos amadores que mostram policiais abusando da violência durante o trabalho. “The purpose of this channel is to provide one space where we can upload video evidence of police abusing their powers for all to see (…) if they know whe are paying attention and watching them, they will have to behave in the righ manner (…)”. Mais uma boa idéia de como usar a web para fiscalizar o poder. Fica a sugestão.

