Todo mês, um Paulo Coelho grátis

Boa notícia da editora americana Harper Collins. Seus editores começarão a disponibilizar alguns livros online (grátis, na faixa…) no site. A idéia é deixar o leitor folhear o livro todo, como se faz numa livraria qualquer. Os fãs de Paulo Coelho podem começar a comemorar, já que o autor está incluído no pacote (nem todos os autores estão). “Starting Monday, readers who log on to http://www.harpercollins.com/ will be able to see the entire contents of “The Witch of Portobello” by Mr. Coelho; “Mission: Cook! My Life, My Recipes and Making the Impossible Easy” by Mr. Irvine; “I Dream in Blue: Life, Death and the New York Giants” by Roger Director; “The Undecided Voter’s Guide to the Next President: Who the Candidates Are, Where They Come from and How You Can Choose” by Mark Halperin; and “Warriors: Into the Wild” the first volume in a children’s series by Erin Hunter. HarperCollins also plans to upload a different title by Mr. Coelho each month for the rest of the year.”, diz matéria publicada hoje no New York Times. Um Coelho por mês.

