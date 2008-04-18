"Time" verde

A Time chega às bancas com uma edição verde, a terceira em três anos, e desta vez assumiu a borda verde. A “carta do editor” diz que a revista segue os conselhos que dá: “Time Inc. is the industry leader in sustainable development, and we are the first U.S. publisher to measure the carbon footprint of our entire supply-and-disposal chain, from logging operations to landfill. We have increased the percentage of our paper that comes from sustainably managed forests, from 25% to 69%. We have asked our paper companies to reduce CO2 emissions at least 20% by the year 2012.”

Newsletter Cultura Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.