"The State of The News Media 2008"

“News is shifting from being a product — today’s newspaper, Web site or newscast — to becoming a service — how can you help me, even empower me?”

“A news organization and a news Web site are no longer final destinations.”

“The prospects for user-created content, once thought possibly central to the next era of journalism, for now appear more limited, even among “citizen” sites and blogs.”

“Increasingly, the newsroom is perceived as the more innovative and experimental part of the news industry.”

A Associated Press fez matéria sobre o assunto: “Web has unexpected effect on journalism“.