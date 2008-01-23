"The Atlantic" abre o conteúdo na web

A revista The Atlantic resolveu parar de cobrar pelo conteúdo. “We’re pleased to bring The Atlantic before a broader online audience. We hope that the quality of its writing, the trenchancy of its insights, and the depth and thoughtfulness of its reporting will inspire many of our online readers to join the Atlantic family by becomingo print subscribers”, diz a nota do editor. O melhor de tudo é que dá para navegar pelo arquivo da publicação (esta matéria de 2003 sobre a biblioteca de Hitler é bem boa: “You can tell a lot about a person from what he reads. The surviving — and largely ignored — remnants of Adolf Hitler’s personal library reveal a deep but erratic interest in religion and theology”).

