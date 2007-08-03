"Techno-Athletes" e o mundo natural

Matéria interessante sobre doping publicada no Washington Post. Traz várias reflexões que podem inspirar outras pautas. Um trecho: “This anxiety about athletes cheating with self-medication is a relatively recent phenomenon. It coincides with the professionalization of sports. To be truly superhuman in their capacities, people train 12-hour days, are hooked up to computers, have swimming gear” that costs hundreds of dollars. “That’s natural — everything else is unnatural. It’s wildly inconsistent. There’s a certain amount of double-think. If you have a cold, you take antihistamines to bring you up to your natural level of performance. But in sports, you would be taken out of competition,” as some have.”