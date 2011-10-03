sugestaodeleitura: “Tweet Science”, reportagem da “New York” sobre o Twitter

Ricardo Lombardi
03 Outubro 2011 | 22h37
Sugestão de leitura: a longa e bem apurada reportagem sobre o Twitter realizada pela revista New York. A questão central de “Tweet Science“, escrita por Joe Hagan, é: “algum dia o Twitter será lucrativo?”. Copio um trecho, no original:
“(…) The intense pressure to convert Twitter into a profitable business, and before a tech bubble pops, is palpable here. And it’s happening as the company struggles with an interlocked set of existential questions, starting with the most basic one possible: What is Twitter? Initially, the idea was of a kind of adrenalized Facebook, with friends communicating with friends in short bursts—and indeed, Facebook rushed to borrow Twitter’s innovations so it wouldn’t be left behind. But as Twitter grew, it finally became clear to Twitter’s brain trust that the relevant analogy was not a social network but a broadcast system—the birth of a different sort of TV. (…)”.