sugestaodeleitura: “Tweet Science”, reportagem da “New York” sobre o Twitter

Sugestão de leitura: a longa e bem apurada reportagem sobre o Twitter realizada pela revista New York. A questão central de “Tweet Science“, escrita por Joe Hagan, é: “algum dia o Twitter será lucrativo?”. Copio um trecho, no original:

“(…) The intense pressure to convert Twitter into a profitable business, and before a tech bubble pops, is palpable here. And it’s happening as the company struggles with an interlocked set of existential questions, starting with the most basic one possible: What is Twitter? Initially, the idea was of a kind of adrenalized Facebook, with friends communicating with friends in short bursts—and indeed, Facebook rushed to borrow Twitter’s innovations so it wouldn’t be left ­behind. But as Twitter grew, it finally ­became clear to Twitter’s brain trust that the relevant analogy was not a social network but a broadcast system—the birth of a different sort of TV. (…)”.