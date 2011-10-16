sugestaodeleitura: a nova ciência do cérebro dos adolescentes

Sugestão de leitura (principalmente para quem está convivendo com adolescentes no momento): a reportagem de capa da National Geographic, “The New Science of the Teenage Brain“, escrita por David Dobbs (em inglês). O editor da matéria destacou o assunto da seguinte forma: “Moody. Impulsive. Maddening. Why do teenagers act the way they do? Viewed through the eyes of evolution, their most exasperating traits may be the key to success as adults”. Vale a leitura.

Newsletter Cultura Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.