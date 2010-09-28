Cultura
Sugestão de leitura: "Why So Many People Can't Make Decisions"
Ricardo Lombardi
28 Setembro 2010
28 Setembro 2010 | 08h32

A matéria “Why So Many People Can’t Make Decisions” foi publicada pelo Wall Street Journal. Segue o trecho inicial:

“Some people meet, fall in love and get married right away. Others can spend hours in the sock aisle at the department store, weighing the pros and cons of buying a pair of wool argyles instead of cotton striped. Seeing the world as black and white, in which choices seem clear, or shades of gray can affect people’s path in life, from jobs and relationships to which political candidate they vote for, researchers say. People who often have conflicting feelings about situations—the shades-of-gray thinkers—have more of what psychologists call ambivalence, while those who tend toward unequivocal views have less ambivalence.”


