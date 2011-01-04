Sugestão de leitura: "The Happy Marriage Is the "Me" Marriage"

A matéria “The Happy Marriage Is the ‘Me’ Marriage“, de Tara Parker-Pope, aparece desde o dia 31 como a mais lida no site do New York Times. Um trecho:

“(…) The notion that the best marriages are those that bring satisfaction to the individual may seem counterintuitive. After all, isn’t marriage supposed to be about putting the relationship first?

Not anymore. For centuries, marriage was viewed as an economic and social institution, and the emotional and intellectual needs of the spouses were secondary to the survival of the marriage itself. But in modern relationships, people are looking for a partnership, and they want partners who make their lives more interesting.

Caryl Rusbult, a researcher at Vrije University in Amsterdam who died last January, called it the “Michelangelo effect,” referring to the manner in which close partners “sculpt” each other in ways that help each of them attain valued goals.

Dr. Aron and Gary W. Lewandowski Jr., a professor at Monmouth University in New Jersey, have studied how individuals use a relationship to accumulate knowledge and experiences, a process called “self-expansion.” Research shows that the more self-expansion people experience from their partner, the more committed and satisfied they are in the relationship. (…)”

A reportagem faz parte do especial “Vida Sustentável” do suplemento Week in Review (vale a pena ler).