"Sports Illustrated" lançará arquivo digital

Notícia da área de revistas que eu peguei na Folio: “After more than two and a half years of development, Sports Illustrated is set to launch the SI Vault, an ambitious digital archive project it hopes will change the game for sports history nuts—and for magazines putting their archives online. An announcement is expected later today. The ‘Vault’ collects more than 150,000 stories, 2,600 covers and a half-million photos spanning the magazine’s 54-year archive. Users can then search a database that contextually links video, statistics, user-generated Wiki-style content and memorabilia from across the Web. The magazine also partnered with Truveo to offer relevant videos as part of their search.”

