Som das antigas, público novo

Led Zeppelin, The Police e Genesis, apenas para citar três exemplos, são bandas que estão voltando para animar a festa dos fãs do mundo todo. A The Economist diz que não deve ser apenas pelo dinheiro: “Like the greying bankers and tycoons who now make up a significant proportion of their audience, the pursuit of money for its own sake may long have ceased to excite. Perhaps the measure of success in the rock pantheon includes not only penning some memorable tunes three decades ago but playing them to huge new audiences”. Leia aqui.

