Sobre o ensino do jornalismo

Um assunto para o mundo acadêmico do jornalismo, tratado aqui no Media Shift por Mark Glaser: “In Digital Age, Journalism Students Need Business, Entrepreneurial Skills”. É o espírito do tempo, diriam alguns. Não basta escrever e editar: é preciso administrar. Um trecho: “In the past, a journalism student would learn about being a newspaper reporter, then take a job at a small-town paper, eventually moving up to a medium and then larger paper. Now, the reporter might launch a blog, an audio podcast or video reports as a one-person operation, handling editorial and business duties simultaneously.”

Newsletter Cultura Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.