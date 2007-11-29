Sobre a mentira

Uma das matérias mais lidas do Washington Post nesta semana: “The Truth About Lying — Our Lives Are Filled With Untruths. But Why Do We Lie, And How Can We Tell When Others Are Full of It?“. Ótimo tema. Valeria traduzir e publicar por aqui. Um trecho: “Everybody lies — every day; every hour; awake; asleep; in his dreams; in his joy; in his mourning,” Mark Twain wrote in his 1882 essay “On the Decay of the Art of Lying.” Much of the time we don’t even know it. Lying is a necessary, near-involuntary practice that keeps the fabric of society from unraveling. Example: “How are you?” a co-worker asks. “Fine, thanks,” you say, when in truth you’re not fine. Life is a hellish morass, and this person is getting in the way of your dutiful self-pity. But to respond in such a dour manner would turn a passing pleasantry into an awkward, socially debilitating episode.”

