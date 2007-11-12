Sobre a legalização da maconha

A Time conta que algumas cidades americanas estão combatendo o “proibicionismo” em relação à maconha: “Two municipalities — Denver, Colorado, and the small town of Hailey, Idaho — passed pro-marijuana measures on election day this week, joining a growing number of liberal localities that are reducing or removing penalities on using pot. It’s part of a slowly evolving populist rehabilitation of the drug”. Ainda no calor do filme “Tropa de Elite”, é um bom assunto para uma reflexão. Leia a reportagem.

