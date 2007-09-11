Só para modelos

Interessante a matéria que o Wall Street Journal fez sobre o site de relacionamentos ModelsHotel.com, um serviço exclusivo para modelos. “There, the thin and beautiful can post pictures, videos and information about themselves, find romantic matches and get deals on everything from cosmetic dentistry to clothes. Unlike other modeling-focused sites, ModelsHotel is for professional models only. No poseurs. No voyeurs. No exceptions”. Vale uma entrevista com os donos da idéia.

Newsletter Cultura Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.