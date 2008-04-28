Só negros na "Vogue" italiana

Modelos negros quase nunca aparecem em editoriais de moda ou nas passarelas, observam os autores de um texto publicado pelo Independent. A Vogue italiana de julho quer mudar essa tradição: “Now a counterattack to the racism of the fashion industry is coming from an unlikely source: Vogue Italia. The July issue of the fearsomely cutting-edge quarterly will feature black models almost exclusively, shot by the photographer Steven Meisel.” Leia “Black is finally in fashion at Vogue“.

Newsletter Cultura Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.