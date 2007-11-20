Shakespeare na TV

A BBC vai filmar todas as 37 peças de Shakespeare. Boa pauta. Saiu no Telegraph. Um trecho: “It has enlisted Sam Mendes, Oscar-winning director of American Beauty and Road to Perdition, and his Neal Street company to produce the entire canon over a 12-year period. Some of the country’s biggest stars – including Kate Winslet, who is married to Mendes, Dame Judi Dench, Sir Ian McKellen, Jude Law, Dame Helen Mirren, and James McAvoy – are being tipped to take part in what will be one of the BBC’s most expensive and ambitious drama series.” Leia aqui.

