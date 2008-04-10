Seremos nômades

Recomendo muito a leitura deste texto da nova edição da Economist: “Our Nomadic Future — Prepare to see less of your office, more of your family — and still perhaps be unhappy” (algo como “Nosso Futuro Nômade — Prepare-se para ver menos o seu escritório e mais a sua família — e ainda assim, talvez, ser infeliz”. É um exercício de futurologia muito bem embasado. Defende que os avanços da tecnologia wireless introduzirão uma “nova versão de uma idéia muito velha”, o nomadismo. Um trecho: “Will it be a better life? In some ways, yes. Digital nomadism will liberate ever more knowledge workers from the cubicle prisons of Dilbert cartoons. But the old tyranny of place could become a new tyranny of time, as nomads who are ‘always on’ all too often end up—mentally—anywhere but here (wherever here may be). As for friends and family, permanent mobile connectivity could have the same effect as nomadism: it might bring you much closer to family and friends, but it may make it harder to bring in outsiders. It might isolate cliques. Sociologists fret about constant e-mailers and texters losing the everyday connections to casual acquaintances or strangers who may be sitting next to them in the café or on the bus.” Será?

Newsletter Cultura Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.