Santo Daime cresce na Grã-Bretanha

O Times de Londres publicou uma reportagem sobre “uma nova religião que se espalha pela Grã-Bretanha”, o Santo-Daime. O repórter, que participou de uma cerimônia, conta: “According to followers I have interviewed, the number of worshippers in Britain is in the mid-hundreds, operating in London, Devon, Cornwall, Northern Ireland, Wales and Yorkshire. But these numbers are growing in spite of an obvious hurdle – the active ingredient in ayahuasca, dimethyltryptamine (DMT), is a Class A drug.” Leia a matéria “Santo Daime: the drug-fuelled religion”. No fim do texto, o autor diz: “All I know for sure is that I won’t be taking ayahuasca again.”

